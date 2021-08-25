Effective 25 August, the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, the viewership measurement body for television, has a new CEO, Nakul Chopra, who has been the past chairman of BARC. The exit of Sunil Lulla, who was the CEO since October 2019, is abrupt and troubling. Clearly, the organization, which has been in the eye of a storm due to the alleged television rating points (TRP) scam since October 2020, is still not out of the woods.

To recap: Mumbai police had acted on a complaint by BARC and one of its vendors Hansa, a research firm, and said it had busted an alleged TRP racket involving a few broadcasters who were manipulating viewership ratings of their channels by bribing panel homes where measurement meters are placed. The police had named Republic TV, among others, in the case. As Republic runs both English and Hindi news channels, BARC suspended the ratings for all news channels in October. The measurement company had then said the exercise “to improve their statistical robustness and to significantly hamper the potential attempts of infiltrating the panel homes", could take 8-12 weeks. However, news genre ratings are yet to be restored.

Late last year, Mumbai police’s crime branch had also arrested several people, including a former BARC chief operating officer and CEO, for their alleged role in gaming TV viewership.

Several people Mint spoke to said Lulla’s resignation last week raises more questions than it answers. He had commissioned a forensic audit to figure out the extent of rigging of ratings. The findings, which had leaked, showed instances of TRP manipulation. “Lulla didn’t take sides and was tough. Obviously not all were pleased with it," said a person working with BARC, declining to be named given the sensitivity of the matter. “He was cleaning up the place," the person said.

Interestingly, in the aftermath of unearthing the alleged scam, last November, the information and broadcasting ministry also constituted a committee headed by Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati to review the existing guidelines for TV ratings and come up with recommendations. Vempati, incidentally, is also a BARC board member. The committee submitted its report to the ministry in January, though its details have not been made public.

BARC and its officials are, perhaps, still caught in the crossfire between the Centre and state governments over the TRP controversy, which became a public spat, said the media industry expert mentioned above. “BARC has become the hotbed for politics mostly on account of news channels," he said.

TV ratings are the only currency on the basis of which advertising worth ₹30,000 crore per year is decided. About 85% of trading in TV is still happening on the basis of this. So it’s business as usual, he said. Yet others feel that without BARC’s integrity being restored, it cannot be business as usual. “Even the biggest advertisers remained silent when the scam surfaced," said an expert who was part of a BARC panel. “The data was fudged a year ago. What was the nature of the fudge? Was it rectified? There are no answers to these questions still," he said.

Also, entertainment channels cannot be exonerated from using their influence and pressure over BARC from time to time. For instance, a large broadcasting company with a streaming service consistently thwarted the efforts of BARC to launch a measurement for digital platforms, he said.

In an earlier chat with Mint, Chintamani Rao, who was closely associated with the formation of BARC, had pointed to the flaw in BARC’s ownership structure, which is 60% held by broadcasters and 20% each by advertisers and advertising agencies. This gives broadcasters an undue advantage and influence over the body, he had said, given that the original plan was for all three to have an equal stake.

To mitigate some of this influence, experts suggest that board and other committee positions should be on a rotation basis so that the seats are not occupied only by large broadcasters. When big broadcasters, who pay the most, occupy important positions, it gives rise to conflict of interest, they said.

It is imperative for the biggest stakeholders to defend and maintain the integrity of BARC, build in transparency, and institute checks and balances for things to fall in place.

Shuchi Bansal is Mint’s media, marketing and advertising editor. Ordinary Post will look at pressing issues related to all three. Or just fun stuff.

