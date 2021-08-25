BARC mess remains unresolved

TV ratings are the only currency on the basis of which advertising worth ₹30,000 crore per year is decided. About 85% of trading in TV is still happening on the basis of this. So it’s business as usual, he said. Yet others feel that without BARC’s integrity being restored, it cannot be business as usual. “Even the biggest advertisers remained silent when the scam surfaced," said an expert who was part of a BARC panel. “The data was fudged a year ago. What was the nature of the fudge? Was it rectified? There are no answers to these questions still," he said.

