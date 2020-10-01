Battle horns have been sounded to adopt arms for app store wars

But there are no options to the app stores of Google and Apple. If your app isn’t listed, you might as well quit business. They are the powerful tollkeepers, picking who gets to cross the velvet ropes. They have largely been fair and had good governance norms for apps, but what happens when they launch apps that directly compete with these? Or if other considerations come in? With some apps now embroiled in geopolitics, this is no small matter. Apps have even become battlegrounds for governments. Think of TikTok in India and the US, the ‘digital strikes’ against Chinese apps by the Indian government. Both apps and governments are fighting over phone-screen real estate. Paytm’s Sharma underlines this point when he says, “It’s disgraceful that we are standing here at the cusp of an internet revolution in India and we are being sanctioned by companies that are not governed by the law of this country."