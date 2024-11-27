Opinion
Behaviour lesson: Eye contact is the secret sauce of successful meetings
Summary
- It’s the big reason why in-person meetings are superior to the virtual kind. Oddly, though, while work-from-home is clearly here to stay, eye contact quality has not got the attention it deserves from online meeting platforms.
A recent study shows that 96% of all companies in India are now back in office, in some capacity. But this does not mean that these companies have gone back to their old 9-to-5 work schedules.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more