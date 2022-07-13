Behavioural advice to make work-from-home succeed5 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2022, 10:41 PM IST
Workers need to employ identity transition rituals and must also try to maximize eye contact in online meetings
Facebook founder and chief Mark Zuckerberg believes that Work From Home (WFH) is the future of work. He expects about half of Facebook’s employees to be fully remote within the next decade. But, on the other hand, companies such as JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs are reverting to the tried-and-tested office work environment. Goldman’s chief David Solomon called working from home an “aberration that we’re going to correct as quickly as possible." And JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon had this to say about exclusively remote work: “It doesn’t work for those who want to hustle. It doesn’t work for spontaneous idea generation. It doesn’t work for [corporate] culture."