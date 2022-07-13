Behavioural advice to make work-from-home succeed

But another study, ‘Impacts of Working From Home During COVID-19 Pandemic on Physical and Mental Well-Being of Office Workstation Users’, by Yijing Xiao and others published in the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine had a very different take on the effectiveness of WFH. The study found that while working from home, individuals found themselves surrounded by other people (such as partners, children and parents) who were carrying out different activities in the very same house at the very same time. Along with reduced communication with co-workers, other distractions while working and adjusted work hours, that created noteworthy repercussions on both the physical and mental health of remote workers. Another study by the American Psychiatric Association had findings in the same direction. This study found that the majority of employees working from home, more so females workers, say they had experienced negative mental health impacts, including isolation, loneliness and difficulty getting away from work at the end of the day.

