Behavioural economics offers us a lesson on mask mandates

Last year, masking and social distancing were presented as a short-term solution while we awaited a vaccine. As we learnt more about the virus, prolonging these measures made sense. But bringing them back when we have vaccines available suggests that these precautions will be with us forever, as the virus may be. We’re already seeing a new social norm: wearing a mask in public is no longer considered strange for those who want to do so. But requiring everyone to mask up not only undermines the work of getting vaccines into arms, it can undermine trust for the next, potentially more deadly pandemic. Universal masking aims to protect three groups: the immune compromised who can’t get a vaccine or for whom vaccines don’t work as well, children who currently can’t get vaccinated, and people who choose not to get vaccinated. But endemic covid means we need to start treating the disease like many other risks we live with, like driving a car.