Beijing has rather little to offer China’s anxious Generation Z

Meanwhile, workers are working the most hours on record. And for every Gen Zer opting to lie flat, many others are so obsessively hard-working that Chinese joke they have been injected with “chicken blood", a medicinal treatment once thought to stimulate energy. As China’s economy evolves along with technology, the country will need more skilled workers to create semiconductors, electric vehicles and other products. A grand plan that emulates the German model is a good start, but Beijing is going to have to do a lot more to remove the social stigma of manufacturing work and lure Generation Z to factories. Perhaps one place to start is with a new mantra. Instead of lying flat, how about learning to build new things?

