Beijing’s Kyiv outreach is about acquiring a global role for itself4 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 11:49 PM IST
It aims to signal its diplomatic ascendance and challenge Washington as the big shaper of outcomes
Late last month, Chinese President Xi Jinping finally made that much hoped-for call to Ukraine’s President Volodymr Zelensky and informed the world that his nation “always stood on the side of peace." This was the first outreach by Beijing to Ukraine since the latter’s invasion by Russia last February, and Zelensky was keen on this engagement, especially after Xi’s visit to Moscow in March. Ukraine views China as an important interlocutor that can engage with Russia and seems to have been encouraged by the “long and meaningful" phone call between the two leaders that in its view would “give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations." Last week, Ukraine’s finance minister also suggested that Kyiv should use its bilateral relationship with China as leverage to bring an end to Russia’s full-scale invasion, though he refused to consider China as a friend.