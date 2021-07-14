Beijing’s new quest for central control of Chinese apps

There could be a China-US angle here. US regulators have been threatening to delist Chinese companies from US stock markets for refusing to comply with auditing and disclosure rules mandatory for all US-listed companies. There are reports that Didi and the other two firms being investigated for ‘national security issues’ were asked by Beijing to list in Hong Kong instead of the US. The Ant initial public offer (IPO) was hyped as “the crowning glory of China’s home-grown financial technology" and its listing in Shanghai and Hong Kong was intended to tell the world that China no longer needed US capital markets. But a post-IPO tanking of the Ant share would have been embarrassing.