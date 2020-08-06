Opinion | Being on deathwatch as the corona body count goes up

It hit home when I attended the memorial service of my last surviving grandmother on a Zoom session. Normally, there would have been family, friends, neighbours gathered together in person; there would be shaking of hands and hugs and somatic gestures. Now it was happening on a computer screen split into squares, each fronting a face or two. As more people joined, the squares and faces got smaller, till some of them were barely recognisable. What straightaway struck me was how the collective foremost thought was whether or not the telecom connection would stay alive for those 45 minutes. Some complained their audio wasn’t working, some said their video was blurred, a few logged out because they couldn’t see or hear. It almost seemed like a functional operation.