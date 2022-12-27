Ben & Jerry’s tested Unilever’s altruism-versus-profit balance4 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2022, 11:03 PM IST
The brand’s stance on Israel lumped its owner with financial risks
The brand’s stance on Israel lumped its owner with financial risks
Who knew ice cream could be so fraught. Recently, Ben & Jerry’s independent board and its owner Unilever resolved an unusual legal dispute. It began in July 202 when Ben & Jerry’s said that doing business in Israeli-occupied West Bank was “inconsistent with our values" and that it would cease selling its ice cream there. Ben & Jerry’s Israeli licensee, Avi Zinger, sued the brand and Unilever, contending that their actions violated US and Israeli law. Unilever sought to rid itself of this mess by selling Ben & Jerry’s Israeli operation to Zinger. This prompted the ice-cream maker’s board to sue Unilever, arguing that its parent had undermined its authority and that the continued presence of the brand in the region would damage its brand integrity. Both Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever declined to elaborate on last week’s resolution, with Unilever saying that the terms are confidential. But Zinger said that his deal with Unilever was intact.