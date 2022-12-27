Who knew ice cream could be so fraught. Recently, Ben & Jerry’s independent board and its owner Unilever resolved an unusual legal dispute. It began in July 202 when Ben & Jerry’s said that doing business in Israeli-occupied West Bank was “inconsistent with our values" and that it would cease selling its ice cream there. Ben & Jerry’s Israeli licensee, Avi Zinger, sued the brand and Unilever, contending that their actions violated US and Israeli law. Unilever sought to rid itself of this mess by selling Ben & Jerry’s Israeli operation to Zinger. This prompted the ice-cream maker’s board to sue Unilever, arguing that its parent had undermined its authority and that the continued presence of the brand in the region would damage its brand integrity. Both Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever declined to elaborate on last week’s resolution, with Unilever saying that the terms are confidential. But Zinger said that his deal with Unilever was intact.

There’s a lot going on here: a power struggle between a brand and its owner, big thorny geopolitical issues, questions about what it means to be a social enterprise, and even a touch of the heated ESG culture wars. But at the crux of it is a debate on what happens if a company’s business mission and social mission are at odds.

Normally, such conflicts get hashed out privately, with the financial imperative prevailing. The reason this dispute became so heated can be traced to Unilever’s $326 million acquisition of the Vermont-based ice cream business in 2000. As part of the deal, the company’s founders (the real-life Ben and Jerry) required that the brand maintain an independent board responsible for furthering its social mission; Unilever would only oversee the financial and operational parts of the enterprise. For 20 years, this separation worked just fine. Ben & Jerry’s spoke out in support of gay marriage, was early in sounding the alarm on climate change, endorsed the Occupy Wall Street movement, called for the end of White supremacy and boycotted Facebook over the platform’s hate-speech tolerance. The progressive causes that Ben & Jerry’s championed aligned with the type of consumer it wanted to attract, which meant more sales of Chunky Monkey and Cherry Garcia. Last year, Ben & Jerry’s became one of only 13 Unilever brands to surpass €1 billion in annual sales.

Unilever benefited from Ben & Jerry’s social mission, too, injecting its doing-well-by-doing-good attitude into its own operations. Former Unilever CEO Paul Polman, who retired in 2018, even became the de facto leader of Big Business’s burgeoning conscious capitalism movement. His successor Alan Jope demanded that all Unilever brands have a clear purpose—so Hellmann’s mayo would tackle food waste and Vaseline aid in skin care for Syrian refugees, while Ben & Jerry’s sense of mission was the company’s shining example.

But the West Bank withdrawal changed all that. It was different from Ben & Jerry’s past actions, which had mostly entailed putting out fiery statements or creating new flavours in support of a cause. To its board, pulling out of the Israeli-occupied territory was a matter of ethics. But to Unilever, it was a business decision within its jurisdiction. “There is plenty for Ben & Jerry’s to get their teeth into on their social justice mission without straying into geopolitics," Jope said in a July call with journalists. Ben & Jerry’s lawyer compared this statement to Laura Ingraham telling LeBron James to “shut up and dribble" after talking politics in a 2018 interview.

Ben & Jerry’s decision did have real consequences for Unilever. Jope received an irate call from the Israeli prime minister and several state pension funds pulled their money out of Unilever. Some investors took it as a sign that the company had taken its purpose-driven agenda too far. Until then, highlighting the independence and sway of the Ben & Jerry’s board had always been in Unilever’s best interest—a chance to underscore its own mission-driven bona fides. But in the lawsuit, Unilever instead argued that the board’s scope and power was quite narrow, to the point where it lacked the authority to bring the lawsuit in the first place. The change in tone and tactic signals a deep change in the relationship between Unilever and Ben & Jerry’s, which is no longer the former’s held-up favourite.

It also represents a more existential shift at Unilever, which may now be questioning the value of trumpeting its commitment to social issues so loudly and publicly. The tide is turning within parts of the investment community, which are starting to view ESG as a distraction. To Unilever and the rest of corporate America, whatever sales boost comes from selling deodorant or ice cream that stands for something may no longer be worth the backlash from big shareholders.

Beth Kowitt is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering corporate America.