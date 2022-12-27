Ben & Jerry’s tested Unilever’s altruism-versus-profit balance

Normally, such conflicts get hashed out privately, with the financial imperative prevailing. The reason this dispute became so heated can be traced to Unilever’s $326 million acquisition of the Vermont-based ice cream business in 2000. As part of the deal, the company’s founders (the real-life Ben and Jerry) required that the brand maintain an independent board responsible for furthering its social mission; Unilever would only oversee the financial and operational parts of the enterprise. For 20 years, this separation worked just fine. Ben & Jerry’s spoke out in support of gay marriage, was early in sounding the alarm on climate change, endorsed the Occupy Wall Street movement, called for the end of White supremacy and boycotted Facebook over the platform’s hate-speech tolerance. The progressive causes that Ben & Jerry’s championed aligned with the type of consumer it wanted to attract, which meant more sales of Chunky Monkey and Cherry Garcia. Last year, Ben & Jerry’s became one of only 13 Unilever brands to surpass €1 billion in annual sales.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}