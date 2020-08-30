Bengalis and the Maharashtrian whose words warped their fate

Meanwhile, the Bengali life goes on. People walk around without masks. The high point in many Bengali men’s lives is jostling and haggling over fish in the morning; the rest of the day is a steady downhill. This is a genetic trait that no lockdown can suppress. The astrology channels on TV, a Bengal speciality I love to watch, are thriving. Babas are solving complicated life issues and peddling rings and pendants with two-for-one offers. In fact, the speed with which the Bengali pantheon of easily angered and quickly appeased has expanded over 34 years of Communist rule, and nine years of Mamata Banerjee deserves a book by itself. Page 2 of all Bangla newspapers feature seers—both Hindu and Muslim—who guarantee solutions in 24 hours. All offer “bashikaran"—controlling a person, usually an unsatisfactory wife or unresponsive object of love. Salvation and peace of mind are available for all Bengalis, but only through spells and amulets placed secretly under pillows.