Delhi is unravelling. The Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) for the annual air pollution crisis starting in mid-October triggered its higher stages in a capricious on-off pattern.
Better governance across India is a must for our Viksit Bharat goal to be achieved by 2047
SummaryDelhi’s frequent on-and-off switching of pollution control steps and India’s recent flight disruptions are reflective of a governance failure that demands a structural rethink. If India’s economy must achieve the sort of growth needed to attain developed-nation status, stop-gap measures won’t do.
