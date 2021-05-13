Beware economists who show up bearing entire policy paradigms

The right answer to any policy question in economics is, “It depends." We need economic analysis and evidence to fill out the details of what the desired outcome depends upon. The keywords of a truly useful economics are contingency, contextuality and non-universality. Economics teaches us that there is a time for fiscal expansion and a time for fiscal retrenchment. There is a time when government should intervene in supply chains, and a time when it should leave markets to their own devices. Sometimes, taxes should be high; sometimes, they should be low. Trade should be freer in some areas, and regulated in others. Mapping links between real-world circumstances and the desirability of different types of interventions is what good economics is about.