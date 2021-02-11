Beware of Stockholm Syndrome after a beach holiday

I quarantined myself for a week. Soon after, I attended my first dinner party in months. Its hosts had set it in a garden as beautiful as those in Netflix’s Bridgerton. They had painstakingly set down protocols, with families to sit at separate tables for dinner, and even different washrooms allocated to guests who had likely been seeing each other socially in the previous few months. At dinner, however, everyone banded together at an improvised table of 20, as if it were a college reunion. “We are going to see an explosion of socialization post-pandemic," predicted a host. And, just as likely, an explosion of travel.