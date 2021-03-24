Beware of taxes when buying bonus preference shares

Way back in 1964, the Gujarat high court analysed a case of redemption of bonus preference shares and held that, when bonus preference shares were issued, it did not amount to dividend as there was no release of assets of the company. However, the Gujarat high court held that, at the time of redemption, there was a release of assets by the company, resulting in taxation as dividend. This decision of the Gujarat high court under the 1922 Income Tax Act, has been also affirmed by the Authority of Advance Ruling in a ruling in 2005, where it confirmed that the position was the same even under the current Income Tax Act.