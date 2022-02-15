Beware the deceptive charms of modern monetary theory

The US Fed is about to raise interest rates to curb inflation, which continues to surge. Using monetary policy to restrain demand means the Fed can’t permanently monetize government spending. This puts fiscal sustainability back on the table. Policymakers now have to ask: What is the outlook for growth, interest rates, deficits and debt? Suppose the Fed succeeds in containing inflation but the government maintains its spending. Will higher interest rates cause public debt to grow faster than the economy, faster than might be sustainable? Granted, for MMT, this question doesn’t arise—but not because of secret truths encoded in accounting identities. The reason is that MMT assumes that the Fed will play no role in fighting inflation. The MMT prescription for monetary policy is “leave the policy rate at zero and issue money as required." So fiscal policy must do everything. It must realize expansive ambitions for public spending—guaranteed employment, a green new deal, universal health care, retirement security, tuition-free college, student-debt forgiveness, etc—and contain the resulting inflationary pressure.