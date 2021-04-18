Beware the fallout of America’s exit from Afghanistan

On 11 March, US secretary of state Anthony Blinken wrote to Ghani; the letter’s tone has been described as “bullying" and “neo-colonial" by some observers. Blinken appeared to blame the Afghan government for the failure of peace talks. The letter takes no cognizance of the obstacles the Taliban have constantly raised during the negotiations, their repeated reneging on promises, or even the fact that they have done nothing to sever alliances with groups like Al-Qaeda. Blinken also pulled a rabbit out of his hat: the US is now asking Turkey, the Islamist leanings of whose President Recip Erdogan are well-known, to convene a meeting between the Kabul government and the Taliban. This is beginning to sound less like a troop withdrawal and more like an abandonment of Afghanistan to the medieval Taliban.

