Beware the swooping hawk. Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 10:55 PM IST
- The hawk’s flight path gave it the best chance of perching in a controlled, stable way
One February morning in Delhi was the first time I did something I’ve done a few times since. I rode my bicycle to one end of the runway at the airport and stood there for a couple of hours, watching planes land and take off. I remember that very clearly, but not really because of the planes. Riding home, my fingers got so cold that I feared they would fall off. Seriously.