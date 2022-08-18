Beware the swooping hawk

Still, the planes. Both take-offs and landings were exciting, but the landings were far more intriguing. At some point afterward, I began wondering - when they descend from the sky, why do these flying machines need a long runway to slow to a stop? After all, their very creation was inspired by birds. With few exceptions, birds are able to transition from flight to perching on a branch in an instant. Admittedly, they are much smaller and slower than aircraft, and thus easier to stop. Even so, what is it about the flight of birds? Do they have some special mechanism in their wings and muscles that we have not (yet) been able to replicate in our planes?