Beyond bored apes and meme coins; India is now a nation firmly into Web3

It is easy to be sceptical about this. There is no shortage of jokes about crypto kitties and meme coins. There are also serious questions on the scalability and sustainability of blockchain platforms. Furthermore, usability by developers is an issue, and there is significant confusion on scenarios appropriate for decentralized data and smart contracts. Lastly, there is considerable regulatory uncertainty. In India, while the budget imposed a 30% tax on income from virtual assets and there are plans to launch a central bank digital currency (CBDC), we are still waiting for comprehensive legislation that establishes India’s posture on crypto.

