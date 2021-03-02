Beyond the Bezos vs Ambani battle for India’s retail market

Wholesalers rely on their knowledge of (and trust in) retailers in their vicinity. But these relationship-oriented networks are small and expensive. Throwing them wide open with digitization is a big opportunity. Leading the charge is Udaan, a startup that in five years has taken 80% of the business-to-business e-commerce market, delivering goods it stocks in 200 warehouses nationwide to more than 1.7 million retail stores in 900 cities every day. Suppliers receive their cash on time after Udaan takes their products. Retailers get credit they would have otherwise obtained at high interest rates from wholesalers. Everything happens on an app, which helps small shopkeepers create a payment reliability record. Financiers gain the confidence to lend working capital, and brands get less convoluted access. The platform has 3 million registered buyers and sellers.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}