‘Bharat jodo’ is not enough to revive Congress fortunes5 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 10:42 PM IST
It’s an admirable effort but won’t rid the party of its ills or solve leadership divisions within the opposition
Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) is nearing its end. After nearly five months and 3,600 kilometres, its finale will be a mass meeting at a cricket stadium in Srinagar on 30 January, the martyrdom day of Mahatma Gandhi. The date has obviously been chosen for its symbolism. Leaders of nearly two dozen “like-minded" parties have been invited to share the stage with Rahul.