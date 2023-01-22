‘Bharat jodo’ is not enough to revive Congress fortunes

While Parliamentary elections are at least 14 months away, as many as nine states, in most of which the Congress is either in power or is the chief opposition, go to the polls this year. The yatra would definitely have enthused the party’s cadre. But the truth is that a BJY and a Rahul Gandhi image makeover do not evict many of the elephants snoozing in plain sight in the Congress’ room. Power remains tightly centralized in one family, however much Gandhi may portray himself as being above it all. Sycophants and minions of the family, whether they have any popular following or not, remain the favoured lot. Factionalism is rife even in states where the Congress runs the government. In large swathes of the country, its grassroot-level organization is in shambles. And it seems certain that the leader himself will keep making statements that are hard to comprehend and rival parties could go to town with.