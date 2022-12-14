BharatPe’s move could trigger a clean-up of the startup ecosystem4 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2022, 10:47 PM IST
Justice served swiftly in this case would aid this vital sector by sending out a big signal on the imperative of going by the rules
Fintech unicorn BharatPe has sought up to ₹88 crore in damages from its co-founder and former managing director Ashneer Grover’s wife Madhuri Jain and other family members. The Grover family allegedly created fake bills, enlisted fictitious vendors to provide services to the company, and overcharged the company