Biden vs Trump in 2024 doesn’t bode well for the world

Biden’s presidency has not been a great success so far—high inflation, a hapless exit from Afghanistan, a big rise in illegal immigration, bitter culture wars over social justice and gender. His latest approval rating is a low 41%. So Biden’s party is trying to make the 2024 election more about Trump than about Biden’s performance. Its strategists believe that their best bet to retain the White House is to play on the alarm that many feel by the notion of Trump returning. This, they hope, will get a large number of independent voters who are not committed Democrats or Republicans to turn up on election day and vote for Biden. Biden framed his 2024 bid as “a battle for the soul of America" against the “extremism" of Trump supporters. It should surprise no one if his campaign focuses on fear-mongering about a bogeyman more than messages of hope.

