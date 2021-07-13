Biden’s Kalecki look at the share of wages in US national income

India’s economy is structurally different from America’s, and perhaps the Kaleckian link between market power and the share of wages in national income is less important here, but the trend of declining share of wages is the same. In a recent paper on the share of labour income in the Indian industrial sector, Arjun Jayadev and Amay Narayan showed that it has declined since 1983, which they find is due to several factors including higher capital intensity, productivity increases in larger firms, more informalization and higher privatization. Radhicka Kapoor has shown that the capital intensity of Indian firms has been increasing, and that skilled workers have done better than unskilled. There is complementarity as well: firms that are more capital intensive tend to use more skilled workers, while firms that are less so depend on unskilled workers. Most research has focused on the industrial sector rather than the entire economy. The classic empirical work on the share of factor incomes in Indian GDP is by S. Sivasubramonian, but his data series stops at the turn of the century, though it does show a sharp decline in the share of labour incomes from the late 1980s.

