Big claims of rapid economic formalization are suspect

The second problem with SBI’s analysis is that it uses an extraordinary reference point (the pandemic year) to make a claim about a structural transformation in the economy. Imagine a drought year where half of India’s agricultural output and employment gets wiped out. That will bring down the share of farm jobs in the economy, but the very next year that share would rebound as the farm sector recovers. It would be absurd for anyone to claim just after the drought that the structure of the Indian economy has changed. Similarly, it would make no sense to claim that the informal sector has disappeared simply because many informal enterprises shut shop during the pandemic. Small enterprises fold easily when faced with external shocks, be they pandemics or droughts. Compared to large firms, they are also easier to restart once the shock subsides.

