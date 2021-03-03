Big Oil has turned bearish on the future of its main product

While official figures for BP and Total SE won’t be clear until they publish their annual reports later this month, all the supermajors appear to be trending in the same direction. BP’s production chief Gordon Birrell, for instance, told investors last September the company would target an eight-year R/P ratio, without giving a date for it. Things are little different at the non-OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) state oil companies, which in the 2000s were seen by many as the future of crude production. Petroleo Brasileiro SA and India’s Oil & Natural Gas Corp both now have R/Ps well below 10, while PetroChina Co is heading rapidly down the same path. On a national level, traditional major exporters such as Ecuador, Indonesia, Mexico, and Trinidad and Tobago, have all fallen below 10. If it wasn’t for the vast, multi-decade deposits in the Middle East and Russia—plus huge pools of heavy oil in Venezuela and Canada that may never be developed—the world would be looking distinctly short.