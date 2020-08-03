Big Pharma shouldn’t be too greedy

There is a lesson here that goes beyond the pandemic. If we are not sufficiently careful over the next decade, one likely economic future consists of tech lords, data czars and algorithm owners sitting in the U.S. or in China soaking up rents and payments from consumers in the rest of the world. That is simply unsustainable. Asian, African and even European governments will step in and prevent those streams of payments from being made. Global intellectual property requires the consent and enforcement of every state, not just one government. That consent will not be given if the capital flows involved appear to be one-way and permanent.