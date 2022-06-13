Big Tech and Big Food both resemble Big Tobacco today5 min read . Updated: 13 Jun 2022, 10:38 PM IST
User addiction is a serious worry but moderation is widely seen as sufficient for food and social media usage
I have been on a binge in the days leading up to last weekend. The binge was an almost perfectly predictable one, at that. I have been trying to watch my sugar intake for several months. In February, I decided to abstain completely. Happily, this abstention had also allowed me to shed a kilo or two. Not much, I admit, but enough to make my belt feel a little more comfortable. Maybe complete abstention is not the answer; it can, at least in my case, lead to my string becoming so taut that it snaps with a vengeance. Now, within a span of 48 hours, I have wolfed down enough sugar to undo all the good from four months of discipline.