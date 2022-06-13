Big Tech and Big Food both resemble Big Tobacco today

I am not a medical professional or dietician, but I have certainly learnt that at least for me, sugar is addictive. Once I start eating good desserts, there is no end in sight. I usually gorge on these until I am physically uncomfortable—to say nothing of dealing with the admonitions I get from my conscience the day after. I have had a sweet tooth all my life, and indulging it gets me nothing except indigestion, heartburn and then lethargy and tiredness once the sugar high has worn off. It also pushes me towards several hours of sweating it out in the gym trying to work off my excesses. While I’m on a binge, there is an illusion of pleasure, but the truth is that I’m a slave to my tongue.