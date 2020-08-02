Opinion | Big words but little action for corporate bond markets

Other inter-regulatory turf issues could also bedevil India’s corporate bond markets. For example, the central bank’s latest Financial Stability Report highlights how mutual funds and insurance companies have emerged as large credit providers or corporate bond investors, stepping in to fill the gap left by credit-averse banks. Many of these loans or bonds have gone bad, however, creating systemic instability. But their sectoral regulators do not have the institutional capacity to regulate or supervise these credit actions. They are also unlikely to allow RBI to intervene. Similarly, commercial banks are normally regulated by RBI, but their actions in the corporate bond market are regulated by Sebi. And, given the lack of coordination among regulators, this could well be the ground zero of future systemic instability.