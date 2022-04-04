Big-ticket crypto hackers are a new threat to web3 ventures

Many developers who create apps for Ethereum use a programming language called Solidity, which is designed for smart contracts, a simple program on a blockchain. But building with Solidity is one of the most complex forms of programming. Coders have to plot out their steps carefully and don’t have multiple tries to get something right. Making a mistake doesn’t just cause a glitch, as it might with a site or app on the traditional web. It could lead to a security vulnerability, and with financial services making up such a high number of web3 apps, that would put large sums of money at risk.