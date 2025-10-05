Political drama peaks in Bihar assembly race

Let’s also mention the BJP. The saffron party has the ablest organization and strongest caste calculation. Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi and Upendra Kushwaha along with JDU make for a formidable alliance. Last time, the BJP won more than twice the number of seats compared to JDU and yet couldn’t push its own CM candidate. The lack of a credible face is its biggest weakness in the state. Sooner or later the party will have to take a tough call on this issue. It will have to upset the age-old relations with its allies and local leaders. As the adage goes, a lion coils before a leap. Is the BJP doing the same? Bihar is entering in an interesting phase. The assembly elections are set to go down to the wire, but the real game begins once the dust settles and the final tally is in.