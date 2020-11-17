Bihar mandate has lessons for all parties

The NDA partners are happy that they conquered Bihar. The NDA also strengthened its hold in the bypolls in other states. But was it a victory stemming from some kind of public good, or did the NDA win only because it managed to beat the opposition in political equations and calculations, again? Imagine what would have been the result if Asaduddin Owaisi, Mayawati and Upendra Kushwaha had not formed the Grand Democratic Secular Front (GDSF) for the Bihar polls. This coalition suddenly emerged and won six seats, and also managed around 6% of the vote. No doubt, what they could corner was a result of anti-incumbency and, if this front was not there, all these votes were bound to go to the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) led by Tejashwi Yadav. As the close contest indicates, if only half the votes of GDSF had gone to the MGB, the outcome may have been different. Would the verdict then have been considered a mandate in favour of the MGB?