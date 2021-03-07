Bill Gates on climate change and the dollar’s exorbitant privilege

Finally, there is the exorbitant privilege of the US dollar as the world’s reserve and trade currency. As the story goes, on 14 February 1945, the then American president Franklin Roosevelt met King Abdul Aziz Ibn Saud of Saudi Arabia on a ship, USS Quincy, anchored in the Red Sea. Roosevelt was trying to secure an alternate source of oil for the US. In return for access to Saudi Arabian oil reserves, the Saudi king was promised full American military support to the ruling clan of Al-Sauds. Over the years, Saudi Arabia as the leader of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) returned the favour by ensuring that the oil cartel sold oil only in US dollars, even when the world’s premier currency was losing value against other currencies through much of the 1970s.