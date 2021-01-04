Bitcoin’s bulls should fear its other scarcity problem

Looked at that way, the core problem for crypto is thrown into stark relief. Why would you choose to allocate a slice of your stock and bond holdings into a digital currency, instead of more conventional assets? Once momentum stops driving the price higher, as it inevitably will, the best argument is still the hope that it might balance out the swings in your broader portfolio. As we’ve argued in the past, the prospect of Bitcoin becoming that sort of negative beta asset is the most promising way for it to become something more useful than a dice game for investors.