Bitcoin’s ‘fire of truth’ has got splashed by a bucket of water

Bitcoin’s 50% slide over the past six months highlights its flaws in times of stress: It’s an energy vacuum at a time when power prices are surging and offers no dividend against a backdrop of rising interest rates across the world as central banks act against inflation. It has also begun to attract increased regulatory scrutiny. That’s on top of big scalability issues that have hindered its adoption in payments, not all of which are solved by, say, the Lightning Network on display in El Salvador. Its pseudonymity may be appreciated by cybercriminals, but people today prefer hard cash.

