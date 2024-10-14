Winning votes by working at the grassroots level

A conversation I had with a senior BJP leader a day before counting of votes reveals the secret behind the election result in Haryana. This leader asked me what my opinion was about Haryana. I countered that he would be in a better position to say as he had spent a long time in that state. He told me the mood in Haryana had shifted perceptibly over the days ahead of elections and insisted that the BJP was sure to form the government there again. I thought he was imposing his party’s views on me.