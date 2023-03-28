Blended finance can fill investment gaps to meet SDGs1 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 09:59 PM IST
Low-income regions, adaptation sectors and marginalized populations find it harder to attract funding, due to small deal sizes, high regulatory complexity and country-specific risks
During the covid waves in India, several producers of raw materials required for face masks, vaccines and supply chains were struggling to meet demand as they fell short of working capital. To address this, multiple stakeholders —the Indian government, USAID, The Rockefeller Foundation and other development agencies, financial institutions, entrepreneurs, accelerators, and academia—launched a blended financing entity called Sustainable Access to Markets and Resources for Innovative Delivery of Healthcare (Samridh).
