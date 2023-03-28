Blended finance can fill investment gaps to meet SDGs

Since 2020, Samridh has reached over 25 million people and deployed over $16 million in philanthropic funds to over 60 social enterprises. It has mobilized a capital pool of $300 million to offer both grant and debt financing provisions to healthcare enterprises and innovators and helped sustain their operations. According to the Office of the High Commissioner of Human Rights, there is currently an annual shortfall of $4 trillion in developing countries, despite the combined sum of private capital flows, personal remittances, official development assistance (ODA) and private grants. A policy brief by the G20’s Think 20 Engagement Group highlights that several nations of the Global South are likely to fall short of their 2030 sustainable development goals (SDGs) on account of a funding gap. We must start working on filling this gap both through new investments and reallocation of existing capital. India’s finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has repeatedly highlighted the role of multilateral development banks (MDBs) in using innovative finance techniques to scale catalytic financing for SDGs to be met.