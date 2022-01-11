Blockchain platforms can help avert forex highway accidents

By the time authorities closed down Cologne-based Bankhaus Herstatt on 26 June 1974, it had collected all the deutsche marks it was going to receive that day from currency trades. But since it was still early morning in the US, the lender hadn’t paid out the corresponding dollars. The default brought the New York interbank market to a standstill. That historic event led to the creation of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision. A new institution, CLS Group Holdings AG, was created in 2002 to eliminate what came to be described as the Herstatt risk. Jointly owned by over 70 of the world’s largest banks, CLS lines up payments so that neither party in a trade is left holding a claim after it has discharged its obligations. The payment-versus-payment discipline served the foreign-exchange market well during the 2008 financial crisis. It proved its utility again in 2020 when currency prices turned highly volatile in the early days of the pandemic.