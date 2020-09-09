Blockchain players beat gold and bitcoin in the pandemic

Instead of buying into either asset, those who threw their money behind a basket of companies with exposure to blockchain technologies would have returned 54% over the past year, even after the recent rout that’s hit global tech stocks the hardest. Gold is up just 27% over that time, despite a boom since March, while Bitcoin is actually down 1.8%. Elwood Asset Management LLP’s Blockchain Global Equity Index — ticker: BLOCK — is a collection of 45 companies involved in the blockchain ecosystem, a technology that deploys cryptography to store information in distributed ledgers and is resistant to modification or manipulation. Its top-three holdings are Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Kakao Corp. and Monex Group Inc.