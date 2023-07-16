We need to break chain of violence at every election1 min read 16 Jul 2023, 08:47 PM IST
A total of 72 persons were killed around the country during the 2019 election year. It is frightening to see so many deaths in West Bengal alone.
This happened in the 1970s. Elections for the post of block pramukh had been held in Uttar Pradesh. But in one village in western UP, where two big families were pitted against each other in the electoral battle, the person who lost was dead-set on getting the Allahabad high court to overturn his opponent’s election. He was willing to spend a fortune on getting a favourable verdict.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×