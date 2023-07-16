We need to break chain of violence at every election

Let me tell you what I witnessed during the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in 1974. A female candidate was contesting on a Congress ticket. In that constituency, it was customary that no one could win without “stopping" the votes of people from rival party castes. A meeting of strongmen from the candidate’s caste was held at her ancestral mansion four days before the election. The woman’s brother-in-law proposed a three-pronged strategy: One, how they will prevent opposition supporters from voting where their caste was dominant; two, what they would do to ensure that their own voters could vote without any problem; and three, how the Bahubali nearby would reach out to help in the event of violence. While the heated discussion was on, the female candidate raised a seemingly innocuous question: Are you people talking about firing? Is someone going to die as a result of this? The spirited response of a furious young man: Whoever comes in front will die—guns spit fire, not milk!

