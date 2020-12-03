Blurred lines make case for OTT self-regulation

The lines between television and over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platforms are blurring. Increasingly, in urban India at least, people are streaming their digital content on large screens at home. “These may be smaller numbers but these are things that will suddenly hit a tipping point and take over," Ajay Gupte, chief executive, South Asia, at WPP’s media agency Wavemaker, said in an earlier interview, referring to the growing importance of OTT.

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit last week, Uday Shankar, president of the Walt Disney Company APAC, and chairman, Star and Disney India, too, said, from a consumer point of view it matters little whether content is on a streaming service or on TV. “If content has power, it will find its way into your living rooms, and on your devices," he said.

For now, there are no numbers available on how many people watch streaming content on phones vis-a-vis TV screens. What we do know is that nearly 400 million people watch videos online in India, according to a report by KPMG. There are about 22 million subscription-based video on demand (SVoD) users or people who are paying for online video content. This figure will touch 40 million in 2025, the report said.

The work-from-home regime that has come as a fallout of the coronavirus pandemic has led to a surge in time spent on TV and digital streaming, which is reflected in the spike in sales of large screens, reported by companies such as Panasonic India, LG Electronics India and Infinity Retail (Croma).

Given a choice, people would like to watch content on a big screen rather than mobile phones unless they are on the move, said media industry expert Raj Nayak. With more and more smart TVs having access to streaming apps, the number of such people will only rise. As the time spent online rose during the pandemic, streaming platforms fed their content pipelines to lure more subscribers. Most major services spent several crores of rupees to acquire new films that could not be released in theatres. To push such content, OTT platforms forged partnerships with telecom companies offering broadband packages with an eye on building family audiences.

TV and OTT will co-exist, but they are bound to evolve, said Nayak. They will not mimic each other, “but I would like to believe that TV shows will have to develop and find a middle ground even though cost will be a big issue for them", he said. Nayak expects TV to change gradually “as one fine morning they won’t know what hit them unless they also become future-ready and make small changes to address the evolving audience".

Luckily, most big broadcasters have their own OTT platforms, which makes it easier for them to start experimenting to create content that can straddle both platforms, he said.

An advocate of creative freedom, Nayak slates suggestions for regulation for streaming. Even films should be rated, not censored, he said. “The right way to ensure that creative freedom is not abused is to ask the stakeholders to develop self-regulation guidelines. Within the platforms, they can set parental guidance parameters so that children cannot access adult content," he said.

At HT’s Leadership Summit, Shankar also spoke of consumers being way ahead of where governments and regulators believe they are. They are far more open and mature, he said. At present, streaming follows no content guidelines. It will be important to see whether OTT regulation is over-prescriptive or allows room for creativity and imagination, he said.

If the government imposes restrictions, content providers have the right to make their case. “We are a democracy and we have a Constitution. Within the framework of that, (content) providers have access to judicial redress and the right to go to the government," he said.

Yet, he called out “global services" for being “irresponsible" and taking their freedom for granted. The amount of abusive language, sex and violence shown on all platforms doesn’t serve any constructive purpose, he said.

People will watch shows that they like on a device that’s convenient for them. “But if the family is watching together, it is almost sure they will watch it on the TV set," Nayak said. If web content is increasingly watched on living room screens, it’s probably time the sector viewed self-regulation through this lens.

Shuchi Bansal is Mint’s media, marketing and advertising editor. Ordinary Post will look at pressing issues related to all three. Or just fun stuff.





