Blurred lines make case for OTT self-regulation

Given a choice, people would like to watch content on a big screen rather than mobile phones unless they are on the move, said media industry expert Raj Nayak. With more and more smart TVs having access to streaming apps, the number of such people will only rise. As the time spent online rose during the pandemic, streaming platforms fed their content pipelines to lure more subscribers. Most major services spent several crores of rupees to acquire new films that could not be released in theatres. To push such content, OTT platforms forged partnerships with telecom companies offering broadband packages with an eye on building family audiences.